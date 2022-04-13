New policy on pricing

The Ministry of Economy has also approved a new policy on the pricing mechanism for basic consumer goods.



These goods are divided into two main groups: the first is subject to the condition of prior approval in the event the supplier desires to raise its price as a result of the high import costs.



In this case, they are required to apply for an approval via the Ministry of Economy website, through a system that is specifically designated for this service.



The applicants must submit all evidence and data related to the increase in cost and their cause. The Ministry will then do a review of the justifications and then decide on the approval and the percentage of approved price hike.



This group includes 11,000 commodities including fresh and dry milk, fresh chicken and eggs, bread, flour, sugar, salt, rice and legumes, cooking oil, mineral water and others.