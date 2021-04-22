Dubai: E-commerce giant Noon.com said it would offer its online payments platform to small and medium enterprises in UAE and Saudi Arabia without charging any set-up fees.
‘Noon payments’ offers a complete stack for all business payment needs across channels. It includes payment gateway, payment links, EMIs, and subscriptions.
“We’re happy to be able to give SMEs an extra hand during the Holy month, offering access to our homegrown and super secure payment gateway without set-up costs - we hope this makes taking business online even easier for SMEs,” said Mosam Gadia, noon payments, in a statement.
This means direct savings of Dh1,000 for your business with the ease of accepting multiple payments methods with one integrated solution, said Noon.
Using Noon payments, sellers can accept all payment methods under one integration. Returning customers can also save cards for a faster one-click checkout.