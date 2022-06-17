Dubai: The Japanese carmaker Nissan has welcomed a recent judgement from the Dubai Court ruling in its favour, following a long-running dispute involving a former distribution partner. The ex-distributor Al Dahana had brought various claims against Nissan following the end of their joint venture in the Middle East - Nissan Gulf FZCO - in 2019.
On June 8, the Dubai Court of Appeal issued a comprehensive judgement in favor of Nissan. The Dubai Court of Appeal has now cancelled the earlier judgement of the Dubai Court of First Instance and dismissed Al Dahana’s claims against Nissan.
“We welcome the judgement from the Dubai Court of Appeal, which means that Nissan has now been successful in defending a broad range of different claims from Al Dahana,” said Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East FZE. “Throughout this period, we have been confident that Nissan has acted properly and now we can move forwards with the support of our employees, customers and valued partners in the region.”
In 2008 Nissan entered into an agreement with Al Dahana to form a joint venture called NGF to manage the distribution of vehicles in part of the Middle East. When the agreement ended in 2019, responsibility for these activities transferred to Nissan’s regional business unit in Dubai.