Dubai: LG has recalled 2,158 television (TV) sets in the UAE to replace a defective power board.
The South Korean electronics major has launched a ‘Safety Parts Replacement’ campaign with respect to 17 OLED models that were manufactured between 2016 and 2019 in South Korea, said LG in a statement.
'OLED' stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode - a technology that uses LEDs in which the light is produced by organic molecules.
LG said that some of the television models had experienced instances of overheating which caused damage to the power board, or the back cover, of those televisions, preventing their normal operation.
The initiative was carried out in coordination with the Consumer Protection Department in the Ministry of Economy and in line with its commitment to conduct an on-going review of all products in the UAE.