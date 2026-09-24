Meta launches new AI glasses in UAE with prices starting at Dh1,160

Meta Glasses debut in UAE alongside new Ray-Ban model priced from Dh1,960
Dubai: UAE consumers can now order Meta Glasses for the first time, with prices starting at Dh1,160, following their local launch at Meta Connect 2026.
The UAE is one of four new markets getting Meta Glasses, alongside Singapore, South Korea and Mexico, expanding a range that is already available across parts of Europe and Australia.
Meta has also opened UAE orders for Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3, the next generation of its Ray-Ban AI glasses, with prices starting at Dh1,960. The two launches add to Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 and Oakley Meta, which are already available locally.
Meta Glasses are entering the UAE with several styles, including a new Ivory colourway based on the Starfire design associated with Kylie Jenner.
The company is also introducing a Meta Glasses collection designed with LISA. It includes the Meta Adventurer LISA Edition, which comes with a Moonlit Sky frame and Blush lenses, and the Meta Capri LISA Edition, an Eclipse cat-eye frame paired with grey lenses. Both can support prescription lenses.
Meta said the glasses retain their existing privacy features. A capture LED blinks bright white whenever the wearer takes a photo or records video, providing a visible indication to people nearby.
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 is also available for UAE customers from today. The new model has a slimmer design, an action button for quicker access to Meta AI and other features, and what Meta describes as the longest battery life offered on a Ray-Ban Meta model.
New frame choices include Aviator and Zena.
Meta also announced updates to Muse, its personal AI agent, although the service is currently available only in the US, Canada and Mexico, with more markets planned.
The new Muse Realtime Avatar model allows users to video chat with the assistant using real-time voice conversations and customisable voices. Meta said tasks can continue progressing in the background while the user speaks to Muse.
Muse can also operate apps directly on a Mac and has its own email address for carrying out tasks.
Meta plans to bring Muse to its AI glasses, allowing users to turn conversations into actions such as adding products to a shopping list or finding a suitable time to meet someone and sending an invitation. The company did not provide a UAE launch date for Muse.
A separate Muse Charm device is also being developed as a pocket-sized way to speak and interact with the AI agent, with Meta saying further details will be released later this year.
Meta used Connect 2026 to introduce its widest AI glasses range to date, with more than 100 styles across Ray-Ban, Oakley and Meta Glasses expected by the end of the year.
Among the new products are Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses, Meta’s first audio-focused glasses. They weigh 43 grams and offer up to 12 hours of use on one charge, with up to another 48 hours available through the charging case.
The Audio range comes in Clubmaster and Burbank styles, with 23 colour and lens combinations, and both models support prescription lenses. Meta said the product will initially be available across selected European markets, with no UAE availability announced in the information released at Connect.
Meta also debuted Meta VR Glasses, which combine virtual reality entertainment, workspace functions and spatial computing. They are scheduled to launch in spring 2027 across Quest markets including the US, UK, Germany, France, Canada, Japan, Australia, Spain, Italy, Korea, Denmark, Sweden and Norway.
Meta Ray-Ban Display is meanwhile expanding into additional markets, going on sale in Canada and the UK, with pre-orders opening in France, Italy and Germany ahead of availability on October 13.