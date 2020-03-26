McDonald's will only be serving the most popular takeaways in the US and other key markets, as the lockdown bites into the restaurant business. Image Credit: Reuters

New York: McDonald’s Corp, said it would temporarily remove some items from its US menu as it focuses on simplifying operations in the face of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. Restaurants in the US have been forced to either shut doors or limit service to delivery and takeaway, pressuring operators that are struggling with staffing and plunging traffic, among other issues.

“To simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew, we are working with our franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices and will begin temporarily removing some items from the menu over the next few weeks,” said Bill Garrett, senior vice-president of operations for McDonald’s USA.

Won’t be easy on F&B businesses

The world’s largest burger chain, McDonald’s, was also considering deferring rent and service fees for its franchisees, who operate a majority of the company’s restaurants in the US. The US restaurant industry is likely to be among the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as scared customers cook at home instead of dining out and governments force restaurants to shut dining rooms and switch to drive-thru, delivery and take-out only.

McDonald’s, along with peers Yum! Brands Inc’s KFC fried chicken chain and Subway sandwich shops, has also closed all locations in the UK and Ireland to contain the virus’ spread. In the past, McDonald’s has discontinued a line of crafted burgers that came with unique ingredients to speed up service at the chain’s drive-thru windows.