Majid Al Futtaim Group unveils Ghaf Woods Mall, it's 30th mall

Flagship mall set in Dh15.4 billion community to blend nature, shopping and entertainment
Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim Group has announced its plan to launch Ghaf Woods Mall, a new destination for shopping and entertainment, according to a report by Al Khaleej Arabic daily.
Set within the company’s Ghaf Woods community in Dubai, the mall will serve as the group’s latest flagship destination and the first retail space of its kind in the region to be seamlessly integrated with a forest.
Running in parallel with the Dh15.4 billion Ghaf Woods residential development, the mall will introduce an upscale, experience-driven environment that blends shopping, dining, and entertainment. Its nature-inspired design reflects the company’s vision of merging sustainability with modern lifestyle.
“Ghaf Woods Mall will mark a defining moment in the evolution of shopping centres and community development, said Ahmed El Shamy, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Properties. "As a unique destination that harmonises with nature, it represents a new chapter for Majid Al Futtaim and a landmark retail hub for Dubai.”
