The development was introduced earlier this year at MIPIM 2024, an international real estate event in Cannes, France.

Ahmed El Shamy, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: "The launch of Ghaf Woods represents an important moment for Majid Al Futtaim. As we enter the fourth decade of creating great moments for our customers, partners and community members, this launch represents a re-founding moment for us to create something never seen before and offer residents a truly unique experience, reconfirming our position as the lifestyle pioneers in the region."

Ghaf Woods will cover 738,000 square metres of land off the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Highway, near Global Village. The development will include more than 7,000 premium units set within a woodland, offering perfect views of the forest ecosystem.

The forest, with 35,000 trees, helps reduce soil erosion, conserve water, and provide cooler temperatures. It also plays a vital role in improving air quality by removing pollutants and greenhouse gases, making it a 'Green Lung' that provides up to 20 per cent cleaner air than other developments.

The community's expansive ratio exceeds World Health Organisation standards, providing 15 square metres of open space per resident compared to the WHO's 10 square metre recommendation. Ghaf Woods is home to over 20 bird species and offers health, wellness, and relaxation through interconnected forest-lined pathways.