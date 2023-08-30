The tech giant has already sent out invites for an event set on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 10 AM PT | 9pm UAE | 10.30 PM IST. There's widespread seculation and industry leaks about what Apple is set: the event is widely is anticipated to showcase the new iPhone 15 lineup, a few months before the holiday shopping season.

The anticipation surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 launch is accompanied by a blend of intriguing advancements and leaker discussions, particularly concerning the incorporation of new features, sparking enthusiasm among tech buffs.

Here's a rundown of what's currently known, or widely expected:

Lighting cables out, USB-C port in

For one, the leak site Apple Hub claimed the new launch will raise the likelihood of a transition from the “Lightning” port to the USB-C port, now mandated for most digital devices by more and more states/governments.

Models: iPhone 15, Pro, Plus, Pro Max

Anticipations are high for the unveiling of four distinct iPhone models, namely the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Recent rumours indicate that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will introduce an additional colour choice. For the Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are projected to offer colour choices like Blue, Silver, Space Black, and Titan Gray.

Renowned Apple leaker @MajinBuOfficial has shed light on the introduction of a fresh green colour option for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. This hue is expected to bear similarities to a colour variant featured in the iPhone 12 lineup.

An informative report by 9to5Mac aligns with this leak, indicating that the standard iPhone 15 models will encompass a spectrum of colours, including Black, Green, Blue, Pink, and Yellow.

Specs, iOS:

In June, Forbes reported that the US tech giant itselt leaked the design features of the upcoming phone.

Upon unboxing, the series is anticipated to feature the new A17 chipset and might run on the iOS 17 software.

Battery-wise, the Apple iPhone 15 is predicted to house a 3,877 mAh battery, a step up from the iPhone 14's 3,279 mAh capacity. These models are expected to embrace 35W fast charging support. [A 1-mAh battery can deliver a continuous current of 1 milliampere (mA) for one hour.]

Rumours also swirl around the incorporation of the dynamic island feature in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, mirroring its initial availability in the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Leaks also suggest the adoption of titanium frames, slimmer bezels, significant enhancements in the camera department, and, like the standard iPhone 15 models, a transition to USB-C ports. However, these enhancements might also lead to a higher price point, so be prepared for the possibility of increased costs.

Noteworthy is that the design of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is expected to closely resemble that of the iPhone 14, but with some noticeable differences.

Price Outlook:

One leaker site claims the Apple iPhone 15 models are poised to be positioned within a price range "simillar" to that of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

These predecessors were introduced last year at starting prices (in the UAE) of Dh3,399 for 128GB, and goes up to Dh4,649 for 512GB.

The iPhone 14 Pro started from Dh4,299 for 128GB, and goes all the way up to Dh6,399 for 1TB. Notably, the standard models are not anticipated to incur a price hike this year, according to Apple Hub, although the Pro models may experience a “modest" increase. This can only be confirmed on September 12.

Earlier this month (August), it was reported that Apple supplier Foxconn has strated iPhone 15 production in India, and that Foxconn's plant in Sriperumbudur was preparing to deliver the latest devices.

Production