Dubai: The LuLu Group has plans to add a further three hypermarkets in Dubai this year, at Satwa, Mankhool and fast-emerging Dubai South. In Sharjah, there will be ones in Buteena and Samnan in Sharjah, while in Abu Dhabi, openings are scheduled for Riyadh City, Shamkha, and Al Wathba.
On Monday, the retailer opened one of its biggest locations – an 184,000 square feet store on two levels at Dubai Silicon Oasis, which now has a resident base of 90,000. Also opening was a 30,000 square feet ecommerce fulfilment centre in Al Quoz.
“This new logistics hub will definitely strengthen our regional operations with safe, convenient, and faster service in organising orders,” said Ashraf Ali, Executive Director at LuLu. “We are also working hand in hand with our global contact centre in India for customer service support to better reach and serve our shoppers, as we expect a significant increase in the coming months.”