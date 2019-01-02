And while brands like Starbucks have enjoyed growth of more than 70 per cent in the UAE in recent years, their dominance is increasingly under threat from independent sellers. Outlets such as % Arabica, Roseleaf Cafe, the ‘Breaking Bad’-inspired Walter’s Coffee Roastery, Mokha 1450 (which claims to sell the world’s most expensive coffee), and Stomping Grounds have all enjoyed a roaring trade thanks to the recent rise in demand for craft coffee.