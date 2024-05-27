Chengdu: Leading smart-device provider Honor on Monday unveiled the Honor 200 and 200 Pro smartphones in China.

At an event in a packed Phoenix Hill Sports Park in Chengdu, Honor CEO George Zhao launched smartphones that use AI for various uses, including to recreate photographs with amazing clarity.

Working with Harcourt Studios in Paris, Honor has focused on perfecting portraits to capture memorable moments.

The company will open its first flagship store in Chengdu tomorrow in the scenic Kuanzhai Valley. The store, at the entrance of a valley, combines tradition with the modern.