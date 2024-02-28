Dubai: Heinz Arabia has announced the launch of a new solution for ketchup lovers who sometimes get a little carried away – the world's first-ever ketchup insurance policy. The quirky policy promises to alleviate the stress and inconvenience of everyday ketchup spills, splatters and splotches.
Inspired by the countless social media posts showcasing ketchup-related accidents, Heinz Arabia said its comprehensive insurance and benefits package covers 57 different types of claims. From stains on carpets and clothing to splatters on your pet, ceiling, or sofa, the insurance is designed to provide swift and hassle-free compensation to affected individuals.
The idea is that if you love Heinz ketchup regardless of the risks of consuming ketchup, this policy allows consumers to collect rewards and compensation on MyBenefits. The rewards include home cleaning services, laundry assistance, handyman services, and spa treatments.
Commenting on the launch, Passant El Ghannam, Head of Marketing at Kraft Heinz MEA, said: "Here at Heinz, we know our fans' love for our ketchup can sometimes be, well, a bit over the top. Our research tells us that 48 per cent of them have ketchup accidents all the time, but 91 per cent swear their love for Heinz makes it totally worth it. That's why we're rolling out ketchup insurance – to turn messy moments into pure joy and convenience for our die-hard fans, letting them enjoy their ketchup incidents worry-free.”