Gold is maintaining a hot pace, now within a few cents short of touching $1,625 an ounce. Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: Gold shoppers in UAE be warned - this could be another day of price spikes. In early trading on Friday, gold pushed closer to $1,625 a tonne, easily the highest point since 2013. And by the looks of it, will continue to push higher.

In the UAE, a 22K gram is at Dh183.75 a gram, but should see an increase when the first rate setting of the day is announced by 9am. The Dubai Gold Price is reviewed four times a day.

So, what should god be doing to head back to saner levels, say under $1,600 an ounce? Find a cure for the coronavirus... or failing that, for the epidemic to lose some of its virulence.

“There’s a fear the virus will play havoc with global economy in the coming quarter, and that China will find it difficult to recover from its impact,” said a gold trader. “This is why gold is seeing a rush of investments - by central banks, funds, etc., and that’s pushing it higher.

“It’s going to make life difficult for shoppers - $1,700 an ounce isn’t looking that far away.”

The irony is that two of the world’s biggest consuming markets for the metal - China and India - have seen a sharp decline in buying activity since the start of the year.

$1,700 and above

So, when was the last time gold shot past $1,700? For that, one needs to go back to 2012. At those levels, and in a tough economy, shoppers are not likely to be making any heavy purchases.