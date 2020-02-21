Dubai: Gold shoppers in UAE be warned - this could be another day of price spikes. In early trading on Friday, gold pushed closer to $1,625 a tonne, easily the highest point since 2013. And by the looks of it, will continue to push higher.
In the UAE, a 22K gram is at Dh183.75 a gram, but should see an increase when the first rate setting of the day is announced by 9am. The Dubai Gold Price is reviewed four times a day.
So, what should god be doing to head back to saner levels, say under $1,600 an ounce? Find a cure for the coronavirus... or failing that, for the epidemic to lose some of its virulence.
“There’s a fear the virus will play havoc with global economy in the coming quarter, and that China will find it difficult to recover from its impact,” said a gold trader. “This is why gold is seeing a rush of investments - by central banks, funds, etc., and that’s pushing it higher.
“It’s going to make life difficult for shoppers - $1,700 an ounce isn’t looking that far away.”
The irony is that two of the world’s biggest consuming markets for the metal - China and India - have seen a sharp decline in buying activity since the start of the year.
$1,700 and above
So, when was the last time gold shot past $1,700? For that, one needs to go back to 2012. At those levels, and in a tough economy, shoppers are not likely to be making any heavy purchases.
For jewellery retailers, even as they scan daily trades in bullion, their focus also extends to April 26, 2020, which is when the Indian gold buying festival of “Akshaya Trithiya” is celebrated. It’s one of the key dates in the jewellery calendar, with a single-day sale often offering a month’s worth of bonanza for retailers.