"The forces reshaping retail are converging faster than most operators recognise, and traditional space-centric models are no longer sufficient for what lies ahead," said Andrea Pierobon, Partner at BCG Middle East. "The GCC has built world-class retail destinations, and the opportunity now is to rethink what retail real estate actually delivers in terms of moving from space-centric models to capability-led approaches."

In some GCC markets, luxury retail space has already expanded faster than addressable consumer spending, putting pressure on sales per square metre and forcing developers to reassess future projects. The report also found that up to 25 per cent of revenue at leading assets now comes from sources outside gross leasable area.

"There is an immediate opportunity to shape the next chapter of GCC retail real estate, and to innovate for future retail needs, rather than continuing with the traditional development model," said Andy Veitch, Managing Director & Partner and Head of Consumer Practice, BCG Middle East. "Those who act decisively, by choosing a clear archetype, investing selectively in enabling capabilities, and shifting from space delivery to business model innovation, will define the category for the next generation."

The report said GCC developers are likely to fall into three broad categories. Community and convenience retail will focus on local, frequent-use shopping, while experience-led destinations will compete through events, culture and social connection. Ecosystem platform developers will use data, partnerships and integrated services to capture value beyond leasing space.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.