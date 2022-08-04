Dubai: The Kuwaiti F&B heavyweight Americana will likely brew up another round of growth from its latest franchise deal, for Peet’s Coffee, rated as the ‘world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue’.
The first Peet’s store in the UAE – and the region – will open Q4-2022. Americana, which is going through the processes towards a much-anticipated IPO, will launch Peet’s across the Gulf markets, ‘providing a powerful new opportunity for both partners to tap into the region’s booming coffee market’. “The collaboration is built to cater to rising demand for premium coffee experiences across Americana Restaurants’ regional markets,” the statement added.
Peet’s ranks among the leading coffee brands in the US, with more than 370 coffee bar locations across the US and China. It partners with more than 59,000 small coffee farms while the roasting is done by hand.
Amarpal Sandhu, CEO of Americana Restaurants, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut, said: “Peet’s dedication to the craft of coffee is remarkable, and we are excited to be expanding our much-loved brand portfolio alongside a partner who embodies the same values of excellence and love for delighting their customers. This addition to our coffee offering is in line with our strategic vision of capturing market share in a rapidly growing segment within the region, as we continue to grow our store footprint and diversify our F&B offering.”