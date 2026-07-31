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EU accuses Temu of hindering raid in Ireland

Online giant faces scrutiny over cooperation in foreign subsidy investigation

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AFP
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Temu has 130 million users across the 27-nation EU, making it one of the biggest online retailers in Europe.
Temu has 130 million users across the 27-nation EU, making it one of the biggest online retailers in Europe.
AFP

Brussels: The European Union on Friday accused Temu of failing to hand over information during an inspection as part of a probe into the Chinese-owned online retailer.

The EU's powerful antitrust sheriff said it carried out surprise raids between December 2 and 5, 2025, seeking evidence in an investigation looking at whether Temu received "potentially distortive foreign subsidies".

The European Commission said it "preliminarily finds that Temu has infringed its duty to actively cooperate on multiple aspects related to the conduct of the inspection" at a premises of its subsidiary, WhaleCo, in Dublin.

Temu did not provide information related to the organisation and management of Temu's activities in the EU, and the IT tools and systems used by the company for its activities, the commission said in a statement.

It also did not provide specific books and records on the company's activities in the EU, it added.

"Not providing the information prevented the commission from reviewing sources of information that could be relevant for its investigation," the EU said.

The EU's accusation pertains only to the December 2025 inspections, and Temu now has the right to reply to Brussels' concerns.

Temu has 130 million users in the 27-nation EU -- nearly a third of the bloc's population -- making it one of the biggest online retailers in Europe.

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