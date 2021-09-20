Dubai: The e-tailer Amazon will create 1,500 direct and indirect jobs in the UAE this year. It will increase the fulfillment centre storage capacity by 60 per cent and by year-end, the storage space in the UAE is to be more than 3.7 million cubic feet (or the size of 40 Olympic-sized swimming pools).
Amazon is also adding four new delivery stations that will increase its total area by 70 per cent, speeding up the deliveries. “Our expansion is underpinned by our support of the UAE’s growing digital economy, as we continue to invest in people, process and technology,” said Prashant Saran, Director of Operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
The expansion is aligned with new openings, closure of older buildings, as well as upgrades where possible. Earlier this month, the new CEO - Andy Jassy – confirmed that Amazon is planning to hire 55,000 people globally in the coming months.
Amazon is investing heavily in building more warehouses and boosting pay to attract workers, in order to catch up to strong demand from shoppers.
Jassy reckons the company needs more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, the cloud and advertising, among other businesses.