e& gives UAE fans free 2GB data for every goal scored

Postpaid and prepaid users get 2GB bonus data for every UAE goal, plus roaming in Qatar

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Dubai: The UAE’s telecom giant e& has stepped forward to back the national football team by offering its postpaid and Wasel prepaid users 2 GB of free data for every goal scored by the UAE against Oman. For supporters travelling to Qatar on October 11, e& will also grant 2 GB of roaming data for the match day.

To claim the home-match bonus, subscribers must opt in via the “e& UAE” app from October 9 until 9 pm on match day. Travellers can activate the roaming data by dialing *101*2025# between October 10 and 11. Data credits will be awarded the day after the match and remain valid for three days.

Football in the UAE is more than a game, it brings people together," said Fares Hamad Fares, Vice President of Digital Marketing at e&. "As the National Team chases a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we stand alongside them and celebrate every moment with our customers.

"Whether you’re at home, in the stadium, or watching from abroad, each goal will be felt across the country.”

