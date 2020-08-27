Brining them back... This weekend and its 'Final Sale' will have a decisive role in getting more shoppers into malls and stores. Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Starting 10am today (August 27), shoppers in Dubai will have one final reason to head to the malls and stores, with retailers promising to offer them discounts anywhere up to 90 per cent during the period.

Nearly 1,500 outlets in Dubai have signed up for the ‘Final Sale’ promotional push, which will run until late into Saturday (August 29). The Dubai Summer Sale will have the participation of 500 brands, and the savings for shoppers can extend from 25 to 90 per cent on fashion, lifestyle products, children’s clothing, home furnishing, electronics and more.

Dubai’s malls have been operating at a 100 per cent capacity since June 3, and this weekend’s sales will go some way towards removing any fear factor in shopping during a global pandemic.

Designer grab

“I want to snag something designer,” said Mirna Abdo, an Egyptian resident said. “I have my eye on this Marc Jacobs bag that I know will go on sale - so I’m just waiting to strike.”

The Final Sale run will offer one-off deals on fashion and accessory lines from brands like Hugo Boss, Kenzo, Mulberry, Michael Kors, Aigner, Stella McCartney, BCBG Max Azria, Celine, Karl Lagerfeld and Calvin Klein.

Ellie Keene, a British expat, is keeping an eye out for something other than fashion. “This weekend, I’ll be shopping for a new kettle, microwave and toaster. If I am feeling up for it, I’ll probably look around the mall maybe for a few extra treats for me.”

“But my focus will be buying things for my home. After spending so much time inside, I’ve noticed loads of things that need replacing.”

The promise of 90%... The DSS 'Final Sale' will have discounts extended up to 90 per cent on a range of merchandise. Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

What to expect

There’s also a huge focus on the ‘Back to School’ season, as outlets will be offering discounts as well as prizes for purchases of school supplies.

Randa Kiwan isn’t much of a shopper, but feels will make an exception this weekend. “I’ll probably go early just to avoid the crowd,” the Palestinian resident said. “I hate the struggle of finding parking, and now that sales have really drawn people out of their homes, I expect malls will be full of shoppers looking for a bargain.”

Thinking beyond shopping

Although shopping is a major focus of this weekend, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment has made sure to include other activities taking place outside of malls. City Walk is staging a series of live art events taking place daily until August 31 as part of the immersive. Street artist Juandres Vera was flown in for this exhibition, to create 3D and 2D art murals across the floor at City Walk’s courtyard.

Hotel deals were also a major part of the Dubai Shopping Festival. With rooms at five-star hotels starting at much lower rates than usual. For example, a night at the Taj hotel in JLT is priced at Dh125 a night including half-board dining, while the bed-and-breakfast deal at the H Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road can be picked up for Dh229 a night.

Other things to do this weekend include a morning yoga class at the top of the Burj Khalifa, a football gaming competition for kids at Mall of the Emirates, and discounted escape rooms and challenges at the Walk in JBR.