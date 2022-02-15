Dubai: Dubai Hills Mall, developed by Emaar, is soon set to throw open its doors to the public.
Located within Dubai Hills Estate, the two-level mall features a selection of retail, dining, and entertainment concepts. It will be home to a Roxy Cinemas’ movie theatre, an adventure park, as well as a rollercoaster ‘The Storm’.
Strategically located near the Dubai Hills Estate Park, the mall is easily accessible from Downtown Dubai, Emirates Hills, Dubai Marina, Arabian Ranches and other nearby communities via Al Khail Road and Umm Suqeim Street. It offers over 7,000 parking spaces.
Complementing the region’s eclectic and diverse culture, the mall will also provide guests with unmatched culinary experiences, featuring restaurants and cafes located within a chic and vibrant setting. From acclaimed international concepts to beloved home-grown brands, guests will be spoilt for choice.
The mall will also have a hypermarket run by Géant.
Opening Hours
Sunday to Thursday
- 10am – 10pm (retail)
- 10am – midnight (restaurants and cafes)
- 9am – midnight (Géant Hypermarket)
Friday and Saturday
- 10am – 12am (retail)
- 10am – midnight (restaurants and cafes)
- 9am – midnight (Géant Hypermarket)