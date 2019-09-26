Dubai: How much could you do with Dh200,000? Pay off all your debt? Start paying for your own house? If you’re at Gitex Shopper this year, you could just shell out that amount on one Samsung TV.

The 98-inch, 8K, QLED screen is this year’s priciest item at the show. It is being sold at Jumbo Electronics and Emax — but not quite for the same price.

At Jumbo’s stand, the giant TV screen is on sale for Dh199,999 — down from Dh219,000. At Emax, the Samsung TV is being sold for Dh219,000 — down from Dh249,999 — but comes with freebies that include a Galaxy Note 10+ phone, a Bose Lifestyle 650 sound system, a MacBook Pro, and a holiday package for couples to either Bangkok, Budapest, Sri Lanka, or India.

When Gulf News talked to sales staff at each stand, they were willing to discount these prices a tad further. Employees at the Jumbo stand at Gitex said that three units of the TV had been sold so far, while an Emax employee said one had been sold.

The Samsung Q900 TV has an 8K quantum processor and 32x quantum HDR. In comparison, an average large-screen TV with high resolution will be 50 inches, 4K, and can set you back Dh1,200 to Dh3,000.