Dubai: Dubai Duty Free (DDF) reported on Sunday Dh209.5 million ($57.4 million) in sales between December 18-20, during which the operator held a sale to mark its 36th anniversary.

The anniversary discount of 25 per cent on merchandise started at midnight on December 18 (Wednesday), and ended on DDF’s anniversary day on Friday. Dubai Duty Free said the discounts resulted in a spending spree at both Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports.

Sales on December 18 were Dh49.8 million, while sales for December 19 and 20 were Dh48 million and Dh111.6 million respectively, DDF said.

Cosmetics were the highest-selling category, with Dh54.8 million in sales, followed by perfumes (with Dh37.5 million in sales), and watches (with Dh33.3 million in sales).

DDF also likely benefited from an increase in passenger traffic at Dubai’s airports as residents start flying out for Christmas and New Year’s holidays.