Dubai: Laws on consumer rights protection are being extended to Dubai’s free zones.
This follows an agreement between Dubai Economy, the entity responsible for all such consumer-focussed services, with Dubai Free Zones Council. Consumers that have made use of free zone based businesses can raise their complaints to Dubai Economy and have them resolved.
“Free zones in Dubai influence customer perceptions on Dubai significantly as they represent a diversity of business activities and consumers,” said Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy.
“We use varied channels, including smart platforms, to improve consumer awareness and make it easier for consumers to raise their complaints and have them resolved efficiently.”
Lodging them all
Last year, Dubai Economy received 39,113 complaints, which was 20 per cent higher than the previous year. The “smart channels” accounted for 43 per cent of the complaints received.
According to Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy to the Secretary-General of Dubai Free Zones Council, said: “Many of these free zones have also grown into self-contained locations where a global community enjoy exceptional ease of business, quality living and convenient access to varied amenities.
“Extending the consumer protection services of Dubai Economy to the free zones will support our efforts to continuously update our services in line with global best practices.”
Consumers can submit complaints through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, on the website, or by calling 600 54 5555.