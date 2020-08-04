1 of 7
Whether you like it or not, electrification is here to stay, and it is going to be the driving force behind the automotive industry in the coming decades. So it’s just a matter of time before the sheer adrenaline rush brought on by a heady concoction of petrol fumes and a guttural note emanating from quad exhaust pipes becomes a thing of the distant past. And if someone were to script the swansong for the analog supercar, there’s none with better credentials than the legendary Gordon Murray. And he hasn’t disappointed, giving us the T.50, a worthy spiritual successor to the iconic McLaren F1.
After teasing it for a while now, Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has just now unveiled its T.50 supercar in full, showing the exterior and interior design and confirming its impressive technical specifications. Touted as a supercar engineered to be “the purest, lightest, most driver-centric ever”, the T.50 comes with a rather exorbitant price tag of £2.36m (Dh11.3 million) before taxes.
This price tag is justified if a V12 wailing its way to a 12,100rpm redline is your idea of a visceral supercar experience. The 3.9-litre V12 Cosworth GMA engine makes 663 horsepower at 11,500rpm and 467Nm of torque at 9,000rpm with 71 per cent of max torque available from 2,500rpm.
The T.50’s kerb weight of 986kg makes it the lightest supercar of the modern era, which GMA claims is lower than the average supercar’s weight by almost a third. Chassis and body are constructed from high-grade carbon fibre, with the carbon tub monocoque providing exceptional stiffness and torsional rigidity. Carbon fibre body panels also ensure lightness – total body including monocoque weighing less than 150kg.
Murray has kept the design pure and simple, free from the wings, skirts and vents that decorate most modern-day supercars. The clean surfaces add to the car’s aerodynamics, which is aided by a 400mm rear-mounted fan, active rear spoilers and interactive diffusers.
Inside, the driver-centric cabin has a jet fighter-like driving position, and aerospace-inspired controls arranged in an ‘ergonomic bubble’ around the driver. GMA says the seating position affords an unhindered view out of the cabin, and offers a pure driving experience usually associated with a single-seater race car layout.
The T.50 is limited to just 100 units. “Just 100 customers will share my vision, a car created to improve on the F1 formula in every conceivable way. With 30 years of technological and systems advancement, now, the time is right to design the greatest analogue driver’s car. I believe no other company could deliver what we will bring to market in 2022, producing this British supercar will be my proudest moment,” says Gordon Murray.
