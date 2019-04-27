DUBAI. A new shipment of cigarette packets marked with the Digital Tax Stamps approved by the Federal Tax Authority, FTA, has made it to Dubai.

The Stamps will be electronically tracked to ensure Excise Tax due on tobacco products has been settled.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the Authority explained that it had finalised procedures for delivering the new shipment in collaboration with Dubai Customs to sell in local markets, noting that as of January 1, 2019, the FTA-approved Digital Tax Stamps were made available to order from the system operator and be placed on cigarette packs before they leave the manufacturing facility to hit local markets.

FTA Director General Khalid Ali Al Bustani asserted that collaborating with government and private-sector partners allowed the Authority to successfully implement the Marking Tobacco and Tobacco Products Scheme, according to the timeline the FTA had set, as per Cabinet Decision No. (42) of 2018 on Marking Tobacco and Tobacco Products. He noted that FTA Decision No. (3) of 2018 specified the dates that the Digital Tax Stamps would be available in the UAE, as well as the criteria for storing them. The Decision went into effect on January 1, 2019, and applies to the cigarettes.