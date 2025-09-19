HyperMax focuses on locally sourced products as Carrefour shuts Gulf operations
Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim has confirmed it is rolling out HyperMax, a new homegrown grocery brand, across the Gulf markets it operates in, as it phases out its three-decade partnership with French retailer Carrefour.
The Dubai-based conglomerate, the Middle East’s largest mall operator, stated that the move responds to growing demand for locally sourced products in key markets, including Jordan, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait.
However, the retailer also said, “There are no immediate plans to expand HyperMax across other markets,” implying that the Carrefour brand is here to stay. Senior MAF officials also confirmed to local radio stations that they intend to retain the Carrefour brand in the UAE.
“Majid Al Futtaim continuously reviews its businesses to stay agile and responsive to evolving market dynamics,” the company said in a statement to Gulf News. Meanwhile, it said, “HyperMax's mission is clear: bringing fresh and affordable locally-sourced products to our customers whilst delivering a modern, customer-first shopping experience.”
The announcement explains MAF’s rapid replacement of Carrefour stores across the region. Carrefour shuttered all Kuwait operations this week, following exits from Bahrain on September 14, Oman in January, and Jordan in November 2024.
In each market, HyperMax stores opened within days of Carrefour closures. MAF opened Hypermax in Kuwait two days ago, employing 1,500 workers. Hypermax will also be collaborating with 150 local farmers. In Bahrain, six HyperMax outlets launched the day after Carrefour’s exit, employing more than 1,600 people.
The new brand has already partnered with 250 local farmers, producers, and SMEs in Bahrain alone, aligning with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.
MAF brought Carrefour to the Middle East in 1995 and strengthened ties by purchasing a 25 per cent minority stake from Carrefour Group for €530 million in May 2013. The companies extended their exclusive franchise partnership until 2025.
However, the recent Gulf exits mark a dramatic shift from that relationship. Carrefour renewed its franchise agreement with MAF in April, covering more than 400 shops across 20 countries in the Middle East, Egypt, East Africa, and Georgia.
Also, HyperMax's emphasis on locally sourced products reflects broader regional trends toward food security and nationalism. The brand promises “fresh and affordable” products, whilst supporting local suppliers and farmers.
The retail giant has been undergoing multiple management shifts, including a new Chairman and an expanded board. In June, Majid Al Futtaim confirmed the appointment of Fadel Abdulbaqi Al Ali as the new Chairman of its Holding Board. He succeeded Sir Michael Rake, whose term concludes after a tenure that began in 2009.
