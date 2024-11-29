Origins

Retail and profit origins: The term "Black Friday" dates back to the 1960s in Philadelphia, where it was initially used by police to describe the chaotic crowds and traffic caused by shoppers the day after Thanksgiving. Retailers later adopted the term, framing it positively to reflect the point at which businesses moved from being "in the red" (losing money) to "in the black" (profitable) due to high sales volumes.



Cultural significance: By the 1980s, the concept of Black Friday as the start of the holiday shopping season took off across the United States, with retailers offering deep discounts to attract shoppers and kick off the season.



Online shopping boom: Cyber Monday was created in 2005 by the National Retail Federation (NRF) to encourage online shopping. It was observed that the Monday after Thanksgiving saw a spike in e-commerce sales as people returned to work and used their high-speed internet connections to shop.



Marketing innovation: The term "Cyber Monday" was coined by Shop.org to capitalise on this trend and drive sales. It became an important part of holiday marketing strategies as online shopping grew in popularity.

