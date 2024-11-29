Black Friday and Cyber Monday are more than just shopping days — they’re events that signal the start of the festive season and offer a chance to snag incredible bargains.
What began as an American tradition has now spread across the globe. Black Friday, the Friday after Thanksgiving, is now a major shopping event in countries like Canada, the UK, and parts of Asia.
In the UAE, the global Black Friday shopping event is celebrated as “White Friday”, offering significant discounts across various categories.
In the Philippines, online platforms like Lazada and Shopee offer localised versions of these sales, bringing world-class discounts to local shoppers.
It capitalises on consumers returning to work and shopping online, with heavy discounts on electronics, apparel, and more.
Here’s why they matter:
Massive discounts
Shoppers flock to these sales to snag deals of up to 80% off on high-ticket items like:
Electronics: TVs, laptops, and smartphones often see their lowest prices of the year.
Fashion: Luxury brands and fast fashion alike slash prices.
Home Appliances: Smart home gadgets, kitchen appliances, and more go on deep discounts.
Travel: Airlines and hotels join the fray, offering discounted flights and accommodations.
Retailer competition
Retailers engage in a pricing battle, turning both Black Friday and Cyber Monday into an all-out war for consumer attention. This competition often benefits the customer, with early-bird deals and flash sales designed to entice.
Staying safe and savvy while shopping
While the discounts are tempting, it’s essential to shop safely and smartly. Here are some tips:
1. Shop from Reputable Sites
Stick to well-known retailers to avoid scams. Look for secure sites (those starting with “https”) and read reviews before purchasing from lesser-known brands.
2. Use credit cards
Credit cards often offer better fraud protection compared to debit cards. Many also provide cashback or points for purchases made during these sales.
3. Beware of ‘Phishing’ scams
Cyber criminals ramp up their efforts during these shopping events. Be cautious of suspicious emails and deals that seem too good to be true.
4. Plan ahead
Create a wish list and prioritize items. Many retailers release preview ads or catalogs in advance, allowing you to strategize and set a budget.
5. Monitor your accounts
Keep an eye on your bank and credit card statements for any unauthorised transactions after your shopping spree.
By shopping strategically and staying vigilant, you can make the most of these global sales without breaking the bank—or falling prey to scams.
So, gear up, grab your shopping list, and dive into the whirlwind of deals. Have a safe and happy shopping.
Cultural significance: By the 1980s, the concept of Black Friday as the start of the holiday shopping season took off across the United States, with retailers offering deep discounts to attract shoppers and kick off the season.
Online shopping boom: Cyber Monday was created in 2005 by the National Retail Federation (NRF) to encourage online shopping. It was observed that the Monday after Thanksgiving saw a spike in e-commerce sales as people returned to work and used their high-speed internet connections to shop.
Marketing innovation: The term "Cyber Monday" was coined by Shop.org to capitalise on this trend and drive sales. It became an important part of holiday marketing strategies as online shopping grew in popularity.