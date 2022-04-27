Dubai: For its latest supermarket opening, LuLu Group is getting some help from food delivery robots. These are said to be the first AI-powered food delivery robot and developed by US-based Purple Cloud. They made their first appearance at the retailer’s new hypermarket located at Sharjah’s Bu Tina area.
The 165,000 square feet three level hypermarket has been designed using updated retail space concepts. This is the group’s 18th location in Sharjah and 232nd across the network
“We are proud to see another great retail addition to our growing circle of iconic stores which is a testimony to the fact that the LuLu Group has continued to expand and invest in the UAE’s future even through the challenging pandemic months,” said Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group. "Over the years of catering to different nationalities, we have seen the growing demand for internationally sourced products and speciality range based on food trends from around the world.”