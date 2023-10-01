Washington: Apple Inc. on Saturday said that recent claims of new iPhones getting too hot to the touch are due to software and app-related bugs and that fixes are coming soon.

The company said the device can get warm in the first few days as the device works overtime to get set up and restore a user's data, due to a bug in the latest iOS 17 software, and because of some third-party apps overloading the system. Bloomberg News reported on the issue last week.

"The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity," Apple said in a statement. "We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update."

Apple told Bloomberg it is working with developers behind the apps causing the iPhone to overheat and that fixes are in the process of being released. A spokesman said that Instagram from Meta Platforms Inc., Uber Technologies Inc.'s app and the game Asphalt 9 have caused the device to run warmer than normal. Instagram already mitigated the problem with its app on Sept. 27, Apple said.

The latest high-end device includes a titanium frame, a first for the iPhone, as well as an A17 Pro chip with enhanced graphics component for improved gaming. Some researchers said those hardware changes could have contributed to the issue.

But Apple denied that the problem is related to the hardware of the iPhone 15 Pro line, saying that the new design results in improved heat dissipation compared to prior stainless steel devices. It also said that the upcoming software fix will not involve slowing down the processor of the latest models.

Apple also said the issue is not a safety problem and will not impact the performance of the iPhone longterm. It added that USB-C charging, the new standard included with the latest models, is not a cause of the issue. It did, however, say that the use of a large charging adapter "- those that offer speeds above 20 watts "- could cause iPhones to temporarily feel hotter than usual.

Hundreds of users have complained on social media and to Apple support that their new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can feel abnormally hot to the touch. Some users have even posted photos of a thermometer reading of their iPhone, showing results of well over 100F (38C).