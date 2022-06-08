Dave Clark, the Amazon.com Inc executive who built a delivery arm to rival the world’s major cargo companies, will join logistics technology startup Flexport as CEO in September, he said on Wednesday in a LinkedIn post.
Amazon announced last week that Clark planned to leave his role as CEO of its worldwide consumer business on July 1.
Clark will be co-CEO for six months starting September 1, before taking on the job solo, the company said on Wednesday. Founder and current CEO Ryan Petersen will become executive chairman.
In his post, Clark said he was looking forward to “building solutions for the most complicated supply chain problems through world class technology for the physical world”.
In February, Flexport more than doubled its valuation to $8 billion after a funding round that venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and MSD Partners led.
Clark joined Amazon out of business school in 1999, working to manage some of its earliest warehouses. As head of global fulfillment, he introduced robots into Amazon warehouses and took the lead in building a transportation arm, when partners like United Parcel Service Inc. and the US Postal Service proved unable to handle surging online demand.
Clark was among senior executives whose compensation package was singled out by investment advisory firms that argued his pay should be better tied to company performance. Clark’s pay package was $56 million in 2021.