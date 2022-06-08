Dubai: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi confirmed that a flight was diverted to Ahmedabad due to a technical issue.
Flight (3L-062) from Chittagong to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Ahmedabad on June 6 (Monday) due to a technical issue reported with one of the engines, said an airline spokesperson.
“The flight crew followed the standard procedures and the aircraft landed safely at Ahmedabad airport,” said Air Arabia Abu Dhabi. “Customers were provided accommodation and rebooked on alternative flights. The safety of our passengers and crew remains Air Arabia’s main priority.”
Indian media reported earlier that the country’s aviation regulator - Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) - had ordered a probe after the airline’s crew declared Mayday and made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad airport.