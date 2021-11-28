“Amazon’s new fulfillment centre further boosts the emirate’s ecosystem by introducing new capabilities and an enhanced infrastructure that deliver benefits to other businesses,” said Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Amazon struck a deal with Abu Dhabi Investment Office to launch technologically advanced fulfillment centre in the region. The launch of the centre is a part of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s (ADIO) programme to attract investment that drives innovation. The move will drive innovation in the logistics sector, to support entrepreneurship and the growth of the retail ecosystem, and to create new job opportunities.

The new fulfillment centre is expected to be launched by 2024. It is a part of a wider collaboration between Amazon and ADIO to help entrepreneurs, startups and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) thrive in the digital economy.

Russell Grandinetti, Senior Vice President, International Consumer, Amazon, said: “Driven by customer-obsession, innovation and long-term thinking, we are very proud to be working alongside the UAE leadership as we contribute to the nation’s accelerating digital economy and ambitious growth agenda. We look forward to partnering with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to bring Amazon’s advanced logistics, technology innovations, sustainability initiatives and decades of expertise to the area.”

“This new expansion helps us increase our delivery capabilities and speed, and support a wide range of sellers who offer a rich selection to our customers,” said Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA). “We are well-positioned to accelerate their entrepreneurial journey and aspire to help our independent partners grow to their full potential.”

Supporting economic development

The new fulfillment centre will contribute to the development of Abu Dhabi’s economy, creating thousands of jobs for UAE talent over 10 years and enabling SMBs selling on Amazon to reach more customers. This includes positions for people with all kind of experience, education, background and skills – from entry-level to expert profiles – all eligible for Amazon’s highly competitive pay offering, benefits from day one, and training programmes for in-demand jobs.

Entrepreneurs, startups and SMBs can leverage Amazon’s logistics capabilities to reach new customers and grow their own businesses. As part of the collaboration with ADIO, Amazon will provide dedicated seller training to Abu Dhabi SMBs per year for 10 years, in addition to running retail-awareness sessions to encourage entrepreneurship.