Dubai: Two cafes and a bakery business were named in Aldar Properties' first entrepreneur support programme for F&B entities. More than 150 submissions were received for the developer's 'Manassah' initiative, from which seven made the shortlist.
The winning three will get a chance to put their concept into practice at Aldar's Mamsha Al Saadiyat community:
• Coffee Architecture: a speciality coffee house built by the first female Emirati certified Q grader;
• Alkalime: a café concept offering set in an eco-friendly space; and
• Wake n' Bake: a home-grown bakery by a woman Emirati chef who specialises in hand-crafted breads, custard doughnuts and other baked goods.
They also secured equity-free incentives worth up to Dh1 million and have signed on to establish their businesses with a turnover rent deal for one year. Mamsha Al Saadiyat is adjacent to the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Island’s beach front.