Manassah winners Aldar
From offering a concept to making it work - The winners of the first Manassah initiative from Aldar will get the chance to do just that. Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: Two cafes and a bakery business were named in Aldar Properties' first entrepreneur support programme for F&B entities. More than 150 submissions were received for the developer's 'Manassah' initiative, from which seven made the shortlist.

The winning three will get a chance to put their concept into practice at Aldar's Mamsha Al Saadiyat community:

• Coffee Architecture: a speciality coffee house built by the first female Emirati certified Q grader;

• Alkalime: a café concept offering set in an eco-friendly space; and

• Wake n' Bake: a home-grown bakery by a woman Emirati chef who specialises in hand-crafted breads, custard doughnuts and other baked goods.

They also secured equity-free incentives worth up to Dh1 million and have signed on to establish their businesses with a turnover rent deal for one year. Mamsha Al Saadiyat is adjacent to the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Island’s beach front.