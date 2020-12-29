Dubai: From launching a farm to hitting store shelves is just a step away for one UAE company.
Sarya Holdings, which recently launched the the vertical farming concept Smart Acres - is introducing a health-conscious food line Fit Farm. The brand is to hit the stores in the first quarter of the new year.
Abdulla Al Kaabi, CEO, said in a statement: “Our mission with Fit Farm is to empower the people through accessible cuisine driven by healthy lifestyle choices and connecting them with readily-available healthy foods.''
Fit Farm will offer packaged "all-natural foods" that can be prepared on the go. The initial introductions will be ready-to-eat chicken dishes.
Sarya, which was launched in 2017 by Al Kaabi and Sean Lee, initially started as a general trading business for fast-moving consumer goods. It houses popular South Korean brands such as Gilim and Samyang Foods, a brand known for its ‘spicy noodle challenge’.