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After a tough 2025, McDonald’s promises better food and faster service. But what’s really changing?

New global strategy targets better food, smoother service and more personalised visits

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
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After a tough 2025, McDonald’s promises better food and faster service. But what’s really changing?
Bloomberg

Dubai: McDonald’s plans to improve food quality, speed up restaurant operations and offer customers more personalised experiences under a new global strategy that will shape how its restaurants operate over the coming years.

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The fast-food group’s McDonald’s > NEXT strategy will focus on four areas covering menus, customer relationships, restaurant operations and employees, with the company aiming to increase visits while making restaurants easier and more efficient to run.

Customers are expected to see the strategy through improvements to taste and quality, modernised restaurant design, more personalised interactions through McDonald’s loyalty ecosystem and a stronger focus on hospitality.

McDonald’s has the unmatched scale, customer insights, brand loyalty, and operational capabilities to not only adapt to the next wave of change in our industry, but to turn it into an advantage,” Kempczinski said. “That’s what McDonald’s > NEXT is about: to be the first choice for more customers, more often - while making our restaurants stronger and easier to run.
Chris Kempczinski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of McDonald’s

Better food and more personalised visits

Menu > NEXT will focus on improving taste and quality while introducing innovation intended to drive customer preference and more visits.

McDonald’s is also targeting a 1.5 percentage point increase in its share of both the chicken and beverage categories by 2030, while maintaining its leadership position in beef.

Consumer > NEXT will use the company’s scale and customer data to further personalise relationships with customers and encourage more frequent visits.

McDonald’s currently serves more than 70 million customers each day and has nearly 220 million active loyalty members over a 90-day period across 70 loyalty markets.

The company said its menu includes 17 brands generating more than $1 billion each.

Faster and easier restaurants

Restaurant > NEXT will focus on simplifying restaurant operations, modernising design and rolling out GenAI-enabled ArchIQ across the US and International Operated Markets.

McDonald’s expects the changes to generate about 250 basis points of gross restaurant-level efficiency improvements once the NEXT elements are fully deployed.

The company said that level of efficiency is equivalent to roughly $100,000 in annual cash-flow benefits for the average US restaurant, with most of the benefit expected to reach the restaurant’s bottom line over time.

People > NEXT will focus on employees and hospitality, with the company aiming to create a more consistent customer experience and increase repeat visits.

McDonald’s will support the strategy with Make It Golden, a multi-year programme that begins on Founder’s Day on October 5 and will focus on food and hospitality across its system.

Billions earmarked for restaurant upgrades

McDonald’s plans to provide about $8.5 billion in NEXT partnering support through 2036 to help franchisees fund restaurant modernisation, technology deployment and operational improvements.

Around $5 billion of that support is expected to be provided through 2030 through a combination of rent relief and capital support.

The company estimates that the investments will generate an approximately four-year payback for franchisees after partnering.

McDonald’s operates more than 46,000 restaurants across more than 100 countries, with about 95% of its restaurants owned and operated by independent local business owners.

New financial targets

The company is also targeting an operating margin in the low-to-mid 50% range by 2030, while general and administrative expenses are expected to fall to about 1.9% of systemwide sales.

Unit expansion is expected to contribute nearly 2.5% to systemwide sales growth in 2027, moderating to about 2% by 2030.

McDonald’s expects baseline annual capital expenditure of about $3 billion between 2027 and 2030, based on current foreign exchange rates, along with $1.5 billion to $2 billion in cumulative capital partnering support to accelerate Restaurant > NEXT.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, covering aviation, financial markets and commodities. A business and financial journalist with a strong interest in multimedia storytelling, she regularly takes complex financial and economic subjects beyond the written word, producing explainer videos that make them easier for a wider audience to understand. Nivetha has interviewed senior policymakers, business leaders and global financial figures both on and off camera. Her past guests include UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, a member of the House of Saud and the founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund and Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu. She has also hosted and moderated panels, conferences and awards shows, bringing her newsroom experience to live conversations on business, finance and the economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha is drawn to stories that affect people directly and to reporting that gives a platform to voices that might otherwise go unheard. She was among the first journalists to speak to Petrofac employees in the UAE about unpaid salaries, broke the news of the planned demolition of Dubai’s well-known “Toyota Building”, and helped set the record straight on widely circulated claims that a giant replica of the Moon was coming to Dubai. More recently, her exclusive interview with EDGE Group CEO Hamad Al Marar revealed how the UAE-based defence group deployed its systems along the country’s shore border and established a geofence around the UAE within 48 hours of the February 28 escalation. Prior to joining Gulf News, Nivetha worked at ITP Media, where she helped launch Finance Middle East, a new publication covering the region’s financial sector. Her role spanned reporting and editing, video production, interviews and events. Across print, digital, and video, she focuses on finding the people behind business stories and explaining why those stories matter to the audience reading or watching them.
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