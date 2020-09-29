Dubai: These days, malls owners are not just busy finishing their projects – they are also launching apps that will add to the future sales opportunities.
Abu Dhabi’s Reem Mall, a $1.2 billion project heading towards its completion, has launched an integrated app that connects more than 450 local and international brands, hypermarket and department stores at Reem Mall.
The ‘aggregated’ app will allow customers to place orders online, with the added flexibility to collect their purchases from a digital locker or have it delivered to their homes. The app will also offer users exclusive benefits, including a gamified loyalty program that works jointly with the digital wallet to reward shoppers. Users will also receive special updates on the latest deals.
Reem Mall is headed for completion by year-end, and will feature a 'snow play park'. At 125,000 square feet, it will be the world’s largest destination of its kind.
Brick-and-online
Al-Futtaim Malls is another melding physical retail with an app. The Festival Rewards app offers access to offers from brands at Festival Plaza and Dubai Festival City Mall. To kick of the launch, anyone that downloads the app will have the chance to win up to 10,000 Novo Cinema tickets at Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City Malls Gift Cards, free valet passes and more.