UAE’s largest F&B space is set to come up at Dubai Festival City Mall, it was announced on Monday.
The 100,000 sq. ft. area, being set up in partnership between Solutions Leisure Group and Al Futtaim Malls, will see a curation of 20 “sensory-driven international dining concepts with an impressive line-up of unique artisans, renowned food names, talented performers and innovative attractions, transporting guests into a collective of the most famed streets of the world on a culinary journey they’ll never forget”. It is set to open in Q4 of 2022.
“In the last decade the thriving hospitality industry in Dubai has grown, evolved and expanded with world-leading F&B concepts and most of us were fortunate enough to share in the success of the sector as tourism surged,” said Paul Evans, Founder and CEO of Solutions Leisure Group.
“However, when Covid literally stopped us in our tracks and we couldn’t travel, we saw a gaping hole emerge for an innovative, immersive and centralized destination that took you away from the day to day, without leaving the UAE, a hole we are excited to have filled with our incredible partners at Al Futtaim Malls.”
Al Futtaim Malls directly manages over 9 million sqft of retail space across four malls in the MENA region, with two under development. The malls include Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza in the UAE, Cairo Festival City Mall in Egypt and Doha Festival City in Qatar.