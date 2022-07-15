The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah saw a 14 per cent increase in non-oil foreign trade in 2021, surging from Dh14.78 billion in 2020 to Dh16.83 billion in 2021, according to the RAK Centre for Statistics and Studies.
Exports accounted for the largest portion of the emirate’s total non-oil foreign trade, reaching 57 per cent, at Dh9.539 billion compared to 2020, followed by imports, which accounted for 35 per cent of the total, amounting to Dh5.97 billion, compared to Dh5.36 billion in 2020, followed by re-exports at 8 per cent of the total.
Asian non-Arab countries were ranked first in terms of trade exchange volume in 2021, with their total reaching Dh6.25 billion (36 per cent of the emirate’s total trade volume), followed by GCC countries in second place with Dh2.98 billion (18 per cent), then Europe with Dh2.49 billion (15 per cent), Arab countries with Dh2.14 billion (13 per cent), the Americas with Dh1.24 billion (7.35 per cent), and finally African non-Arab countries with Dh1.21 billion (7 per cent).