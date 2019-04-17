Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) appointed Ravi Shastri, the former Indian captain and head coach of the Indian team as their Corporate Ambassador to the Indian business community. Through a press meet on the occasion of their second anniversary, RAKEZ made the announcement at the Hotel Oberoi.

Shastri will be representing RAKEZ in networking events, business forums and seminars, to build and sustain business relationships with key accounts and brands.

Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of the function, Ramy Jallad, RAKEZ Group CEO explained in depth the role of Shastri and why they opted for him. “This project is something very fascinating for us and the first of its kind. I believe that having Ravi (Shastri) on board with RAKEZ is a natural progression, being associated with an individual who has passion, determination and has a successful track record.”

Jallad revealed that Indian businesses have greatly contributed to Ras Al Khaimah’s economic diversification as well as the increase in employment opportunities. RAKEZ has launched numerous initiatives for the Indian investors and even opened an office in Mumbai in 2006, and conducted roadshows in India to share the benefits of expanding to the UAE. Their efforts led to over 3,300 Indian companies choosing RAKEZ as their business destination. That’s 23 per cent of total company population.

Answering to a query on the extent of the plans with Shastri, Jallad said: “So being associated with Ravi now, starting today on a professional basis as a corporate ambassador is something that we are very proud of and I am sure will help us attract the right investors from India whether it be business or related to sports academies and so forth.”

Commenting on his appointment, Shastri said: “I’m very excited and proud to be the Corporate Ambassador of RAKEZ to the Indian business community. It is one of the leading business and industrial hubs in the Middle East region, and home to many famous Indian brands. I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback from Indian companies about RAKEZ, so I am confident that I am associating myself with the right organisation that has been consistently helping Indian companies go global. My goal here is to coach more Indian investors to choose the right track and play it right when it comes to their business.”