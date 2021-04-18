Dubai: The Department of Finance, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) has shortlisted RheinBrücke’s flagship product MeRLIN (Material eResource Linked Information Network) to digitalize its public procurement systems for enhanced efficiency, accountability, and transparency across all operations.
The collaboration is well-aligned with the UAE leadership’s ongoing efforts to maximize efficiencies across public and private sector industries through digitalisation.
Mohammed Hassan Alnoman, Chairman of RheinBrücke Middle East, and Yousuf Ali Mohammed, Director General of Department of Finance, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) signed the project charter agreement.
Digitalisation and a shift in consumer preferences during the pandemic has disrupted the industry across the Middle East and this trend appears poised to grow. According to the International Data Corporation, the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region is expected to spend $20 billion on digital transformation initiatives this year and up to $40 billion by 2022.
Under the terms of the project charter, Department of Finance, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) will leverage MeRLIN, a strategic sourcing solution that offers seamlessly integrated sourcing process automation. In addition, MeRLIN is mandated to assist the department with supplier relationship management and planning and offer advanced analytics support in its digital transformation journey.
MeRLIN is also set to enable the department to meet its national development objectives of enhancing the efficiency and delivery of public service, developing human capital, and boosting the private sector’s contribution to the national GDP.
The RheinBrücke team will work with executives of Department of Finance and will work very closely with Executives of Electronic Government Authority (EGA) taking their guidance to ensure the solution meets the stringent security and integration requirements of EGA.