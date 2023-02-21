MHP, one of the leading European poultry producers with its distinctive and unique vertical integration model, participates at the 28th edition of Gulfood, under its internationally-known Qualiko brand. Gulfood is the largest food exhibition in the region taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Visitors and delegates at Gulfood will be able to meet representatives of MHP, gain first-hand information about Qualiko’s various range of products and enjoy samples of its tasty, marinated and cooked product line within the convenience segment.
“Our decision to participate at Gulfood stems from our first successful participation in the exhibition in 2016, and the number of new leads and enquiries gained over years. Year on year, our participation in Gulfood is proving to be excellent, as we’re gaining an unrivalled opportunity to meet the current key partners and customers, build awareness and generate an outstanding level of interest in our products,” says Eugene Levterov, Head of MENA at MHP.
MHP is participating at Gulfood 2023 to showcase its entire range of food products.
“As a leading European poultry company, it is imperative for MHP to participate in this exhibition and introduce its latest product developments and food service solutions, especially within the Further Processed Products (FPP) category, to meet our growing customer demand in this sector,” Levterov adds.
Spanning more than 370,000 hectares of cultivated land of growing crops, MHP’s geographical advantage in Central Europe is ideal to reach the main export markets all over the world. It’s worth mentioning that Qualiko is one of MHP’s main international brands of chicken and cooked products. Established in 2011, Qualiko is sold in more than 80 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, CIS and EU.
Qualiko’s extensive range of products includes frozen poultry meat — whole chicken and cuts, and convenience food products.
Driven by MHP’s vision of culinary transformation, the company developed aggressive plans within the FPP arena to come up with an additional ready-to-cook line comprising nuggets, strips, popcorns, fillets, and burgers. The facilities of the company are certified to comply with the highest international standards of quality and food safety (BRC certification). Its poultry follows halal guidelines and specification of Islamic Certification Center. Additionally, the company has acquired GMO-free certification for all Qualiko products sold in MENA.