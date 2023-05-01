Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) carried out inspections and audits on 26,214 products in markets across Abu Dhabi, including 24,091 during field inspections and 2,123 on online sales platforms, in the first quarter of 2023.
Releasing a report on the performance indicators of the council’s Consumer and Market Services Sector, QCC said that 4,896 measurement instruments and 312 product packages were verified spanning 7,800 commodities during the period.
The report said two products which have been withdrawn from international markets were recalled from Abu Dhabi markets, while three products were rectified during checks on a total of 1,456 commodities.
Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Consumer and Market Services Sector, said the QCC is committed to ensure safety of products traded in the markets, and this is done by monitoring their conformity with the relevant specifications and technical regulations through sample examinations at the Council’s laboratories.
In line with the control programmes of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, a campaign was carried out on pre-packaged Ramadan products from March 21-24 in Abu Dhabi across 13 markets, including over six in Abu Dhabi, four in Al Ain, and three in Al Dhafra. The campaign verified the quantity of pre-packaged products and their conformity with specifications. The campaign also covered verification of approved legal measurement units.