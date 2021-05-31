Image Credit: Supplied

For over two decades, Amlak Finance PJSC has been a key player in the evolution of the region’s Islamic real estate finance and development industries, offering a wide range of properties and financing solutions for individuals and businesses alike.

Currently, Amlak’s real estate portfolio comprises nearly 1,000 luxurious units – including spacious residential villas and deluxe apartments, ranging from studios to six bedrooms – spread across prime areas of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including Emirates Living, Discovery Gardens, Remraam, Sky Gardens, Mirdif and Al Waha Villas, among various others. The inventory also provides a vast selection of commercial real estate available for institutional investors, with attractive and exclusive bulk deals on offer.

In line with the dynamic needs of the UAE market, each and every one of Amlak’s properties is fully looked after, including maintenance measures and service fees, which are directly up-front. The real estate financier’s customer centric approach ensures a smooth transition to a new property, therefore giving a peace of mind to both residents and end-users.

Also, in a bid to create value for customers, Amlak has further announced a number of partnerships with some of the UAE’s most renowned real estate brokers and financing partners.

Furthermore, to ensure a hassle-free sales process, a dedicated Amlak relationship manager is available to assist customers in identifying the best properties for them. The manager can further support clients with home financing once the transfer has taken place, so that tenants can rest assured knowing there is a reliable, single point of contact for all their property-related needs.

Residents and non-residents alike can also approach Amlak’s real estate sales team to arrange viewings and learn more about the process. Attractive and competitive payment plan options are available with a minimum upfront payment of 30 percent.

Furthermore, buyers can benefit from high occupancy rates of 85 per cent across these properties making it a great deal for the investors looking for immediate rental returns.

As the region’s leading real estate financier, Amlak is known for its innovative, Sharia- compliant property financing solutions and is committed to meeting rapidly changing consumer and market needs. The company is dedicated to supporting the growth and development of the real estate sector and strives to give investors the ideal property coupled with the right financial solutions.