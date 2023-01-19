Dubai: Dubai’s real estate sector saw a marked rise in the participation of women in 2022. A total of 26,698 female investors registered 33,419 real estate investments worth over Dh58.8 billion in the past year in the emirate, growing 50.7 per cent in volume and 53 per cent in value from 2021. The number of women investing in the sector in 2022 increased 50.8 per cent from 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD) data.
Dubai’s real estate sector ended another exceptional year with annual transactions setting new records, marking the sector as a major contributor to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Annual real estate transactions in the emirate crossed the half-a-trillion dirham milestone for the first time with 122,658 real estate transactions in 2022, valued at Dh528 billion.
The role of women in the real estate sector was not limited to investments. They also contributed to the sector as developers, real estate brokers and members of the sector’s workforce. DLD’s data also showed that women accounted for 34.8 per cent of registered real estate brokers. A total 4,519 women brokers contributed to 8,606 transactions worth Dh696 million. Constituting 42 per cent of total employees in the Dubai Land Department, women play instrumental roles across sectors and levels in delivering the organisation’s mandate.