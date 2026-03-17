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Dh6 billion in 72 hours: Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana Development sets sales record in Abu Dhabi

Reflects strong demand for the project and continued confidence in UAE real estate sector

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The master plan for Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana
The master plan for Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana

Ohana Development, a leading UAE real estate developer renowned for its luxury projects, has recorded Dh6 billion in sales within 72 hours for Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, a gated waterfront community located along Yas Canal in Abu Dhabi, setting a new sales record in the emirate’s real estate market.

Investors queued at the sales launch, reflecting the strong demand for the project. Of the investors, 35 per cent are Emiratis, while 65 per cent are expatriates and international buyers. In response to this significant interest, Ohana Development is expected to release additional inventory from the project soon.

"We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the UAE government and its visionary leadership for fostering a stable and forward-looking investment environment,” said Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development. “This strong foundation continues to strengthen confidence among investors and developers, supporting the resilience and growth of Abu Dhabi’s thriving real estate sector, despite any evolving circumstances."

“The strong response to Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, and the sales record in just 72 hours, reflects the continued trust from investors locally and internationally, as well as the appeal of the project’s unique offering in the emirate,” he added.

The project spans 1.67 million square metres, with more than 55 per cent of the masterplan dedicated to landscaped gardens and green spaces. Designed around sport and active living, Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana will feature integrated training and recovery facilities, alongside a waterfront promenade with retail, dining and lifestyle destinations. The community will also include a marina sports club with water sports activities, as well as a range of resort-style amenities, including fitness facilities and pools.

To learn more about the project and other developments, visit Ohana.ae

 – In association with Ohana Development

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