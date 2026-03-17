Dh6 billion in 72 hours: Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana Development sets sales record in Abu Dhabi

Ohana Development, a leading UAE real estate developer renowned for its luxury projects, has recorded Dh6 billion in sales within 72 hours for Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, a gated waterfront community located along Yas Canal in Abu Dhabi, setting a new sales record in the emirate’s real estate market.

Investors queued at the sales launch, reflecting the strong demand for the project. Of the investors, 35 per cent are Emiratis, while 65 per cent are expatriates and international buyers. In response to this significant interest, Ohana Development is expected to release additional inventory from the project soon.