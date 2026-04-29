This is a narrow segment, and it moves differently. Activity depends on what becomes available and whether it meets a very specific set of expectations, as opposed to not following wider market trends or transaction cycles. It. When that happens, decisions are made quickly. The record deal involved the largest plot on the island, and market participants say that combination of size and rarity left little room for hesitation.

Land offers flexibility. It gives owners control over design, timing and use. It also allows the asset to be shaped over time, which is central to how these buyers think about ownership.

The most notable change is where buyers are placing value. Transactions are being completed at the land stage, often before any architectural plans are in place. That method shows how this segment is evolving.

Industry experts say the difference lies in how value is built. In most global markets, those price levels are attached to completed homes. Here, they are being achieved through land, supported by low-density planning and large build envelopes that expand what can be created on each plot.

That is what is sustaining demand. The record deal has set a benchmark, but the broader shift is in how value is being defined at the top end of the market, where land, scale and control are shaping decisions and capital continues to follow.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.