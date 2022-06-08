Dubai: Freehold sales are opening for Dubai's next super-premium apartment building - the One Za'abeel One&Only near Dubai World Trade Centre. Part of a twin-tower complex from Ithra Dubai, the structure has already hit the Guinness World Record for the world's longest cantilevered building.
There will be just 94 One&Only branded 'private homes' for sale In a structure deemed as the world's 'first vertical urban resort'. In addition, there will be 264 apartments, including a 5-bedroom penthouse.
With its mesmerizing architecture, central location, and exceptional mix of offerings, One Za’abeel is an exceptional place to live, work, and spend leisure time in one of Dubai’s most desirable addresses, a true reflection of Dubai’s ambitious spirit.
A one-bedroom apartment of 1,150 square foot starts from Dh3.9 million, a two-bedroom from Dh5.5 million and a three-bed at Dh9.9 million. The ‘Private Homes’ are from Dh4.4 million.
“Given the prestige, the location and the Guinness record connection, prices are at a premium,” said an estate agent handling luxury properties in Dubai. “Plus, there are only a limited number of units available and that too will go down well with the kind of investors who will buy in.”
As prestige as it get
The One Za'abeel represents one of Dubai's next-generation super-tall structures and with as prestige a location as is possible. There is the proximity to the city's existing icons, World Trade Centre, the Emirates Towers and, of course, Burj Khalifa. And then there is the Zabeel Park and the start of the Sheikh Zayed Road stretch.
What sets apart the One Za'abeel instantly is the presence of the cantilever, an engineering feat that was executed to perfection with the lifting of the structure to fit in between the buildings.
The Dubai freehold market had been eagerly anticipating the launch of sales at the apartment building, with the other structure taken up by the hotel, which will be managed by Kerzner International's One&Only brand.