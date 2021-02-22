Dubai: After apartments, Dubai Land Department is bringing its 'smart' valuation to villas and entire buildings.
All villa and building valuations will now on be immediate, and will not be presented to a valuation committee, which speeds up the entire process. Implementation time will now average 15 seconds.
The initiative uses artificial intelligence and will simplify procedures and reduce time taken to implement the process, the government entity said in a statement. The apartment-focussed smart valuation was launched in September last, and has since taken in 1,700 units.
How it works
The valuation is handled through Dubai REST, and starts with establishing the type of user, determining the means of entry, submitting the ID number, and receiving an SMS with the verification number. Once all the data of the owner and that of the owned real estate appears, the user selects the property to be valuated for its data to be displayed.
All the required documents must be submitted and the fees paid through the 'Noqodi' wallet, and a confirmation of the payment process will be generated. It concludes with the delivery of the valuation certificate.