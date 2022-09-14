Dubai: Tabreed, the UAE district cooling firm, has secured a major contract in Egypt, a market that it sees as central to its overseas expansion ambitions. The company will provide services to ‘CapitalMed’, a healthcare focussed ‘city’ being built by Egyptians for Healthcare Services in Badr City.
In the recent past, Aldar and ADQ have expanded their footprint in Egypt’s real estate space, through a majority stake in the upscale developer Sodic.
Tabreed will fund, construct and operate a ‘bespoke’ district energy plant to meet the cooling and heating requirements at the new project. A substantial 19,500 RT (refrigerated tonnes) of district cooling will be needed for Phase 1 (and between 28,000-30,000 RT for the entire project).
The design of the district cooling plant will be done in tandem with Shaker Consultancy.
Aimed as Egypt’s answer to capturing the lucrative medical tourism dollar, CapitalMed will include 700 ICUs, 70 operating rooms and more than 15,000 healthcare providers offering around 100 specialities. The project also will serve a population of ‘5 million-plus within a 20-minute radius, and 20 million-plus within a 90-minute radius’.
The ‘city’ will have direct access to- and from major national highway networks, as well as convenient access from Cairo International Airport, which is 20 minutes away.
Tabreed only entered the Egypt market in February this year, following the announcement of our project at Cairo’s new D5M mall. I said then that commencing operations in Egypt was an important strategic move that’s part of our long-term plans for sustainable growth beyond our traditional geographic borders